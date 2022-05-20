Advertisement

GoFundMe page created after tires slashed at Springfield business

A mass vandalism incident is being reported at an Indian Orchard business.
A mass vandalism incident is being reported at an Indian Orchard business.(Western Mass News)
By Robin Kimble and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A GoFundMe page has been created for a Springfield business that had dozens of its company vehicles vandalized.

Youth on the Move provides transportation services for children and people with disabilities.

Almost every vehicle in its fleet had its tires slashed earlier this week in what the business’ owners believe was a racially motivated attack.

Police are still investigating the incident and have not yet identified a suspect..

In an effort to help get the business back on its feet, the GoFundMe page was established and as of 2 p.m. Friday, over $1,700 had been raised.

