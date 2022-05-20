Hadley firefighters help rescue ducklings from storm drain
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Some little feathered friends needed a little help from firefighters this week.
Hadley Fire officials said that their department received a call late Tuesday morning for some ducklings that were stuck in a storm drain in front of a Route 9 hotel.
Firefighters responded and were able to rescue the ducklings, which were then returned back to their mother.
