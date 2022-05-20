Advertisement

Hadley firefighters help rescue ducklings from storm drain

Firefighters in Hadley helped rescue some little ducklings earlier this week.
Firefighters in Hadley helped rescue some little ducklings earlier this week.(Hadley Fire Department)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Some little feathered friends needed a little help from firefighters this week.

Hadley Fire officials said that their department received a call late Tuesday morning for some ducklings that were stuck in a storm drain in front of a Route 9 hotel.

Firefighters responded and were able to rescue the ducklings, which were then returned back to their mother.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Enfield dealership fire - WFSB
One person hurt in fire at Artioli dealership in Enfield
Crews are battling a house fire on Gates Street in Holyoke.
Crews battling house fire on Gates Street in Holyoke
There were 4.8 million reports of identity theft and credit card fraud to the Federal Trade...
Freezing your credit to protect yourself from fraud
Photo depicting a child receiving a COVID-19 vaccination
State announces availability of COVID-19 booster for kids ages 5 to 11