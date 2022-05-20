Hadley firefighters help rescue ducklings from storm drain

HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Some little feathered friends needed a little help from firefighters this week.

Hadley Fire officials said that their department received a call late Tuesday morning for some ducklings that were stuck in a storm drain in front of a Route 9 hotel.

Firefighters responded and were able to rescue the ducklings, which were then returned back to their mother.

