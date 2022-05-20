Hampden DA Anthony Gulluni hosts annual pasta dinner

LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni and his family and friends hosted their annual pasta dinner at the Ludlow Elks Lodge on Chapin Street.

The annual pasta dinner is a family-friendly event featuring a menu of homemade Italian favorites including pasta, meatballs, sausage, and peppers. Those in attendance enjoyed live entertainment by local celebrity and former contestant on The Voice, Noah Lis.

“It brings together all politicians from the area, brings together my family, brings together lots of supporters and friends. we’re really excited and grateful to be back after a two-year long break because of the pandemic and it’s just a really fun night where all the food is homemade,” Gulluni said.

Gulluni said the dinner offered pasta because of his Italian routes, and because it brings people together at a table.

