Holyoke city councilor appears in court in Rhode Island

Wilmer Puello-Mota appeared in a Rhode Island courtroom on May 20, 2022
Wilmer Puello-Mota appeared in a Rhode Island courtroom on May 20, 2022(WPRI/CNN/Pool)
By Tessa Kielbasa and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WARWICK, RI (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke City Councilor Wilmer Puello-Mota was in a Rhode Island court on Friday being arraigned on multiple charges.

Puello-Mota was in court for charges of forgery and obstruction of justice, both stemming from a previous arrest on charges of possesion of child pornography.

He did not enter a plea on Friday, but is being held on a $20,000 bail.

These charges now go to the Rhode Island Attorney General for screening. The A.G. will decide if the charges will transfer to superior court or offer a plea deal in the district court.

Puello-Mota is due back in court on Tuesday for a pre-trial hearing.

