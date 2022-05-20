Advertisement

Hot temperatures prompting weekend opening of some local spray parks

The spray pad at Community Field in Holyoke, seen on May 20, 2022
The spray pad at Community Field in Holyoke, seen on May 20, 2022(Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - The projected hot temperatures this weekend are prompting some local spray parks to open and help provide relief.

In Amherst, the DPW will be activating the spray park at Groff Park on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Mass. Department of Conservation and Recreation noted that the spray deck at Heritage State Park in Holyoke will be open this weekend from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Also in Holyoke, city officials said that the spray pad at Community Field will open this weekend. Information on when the public pools will open will come at a later date.

