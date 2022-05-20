Maifest Block Party makes pandemic comeback

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Student Prince is hosting its annual Maifest Block Party in Springfield Friday night.

The event has been cancelled the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and this year is even more special as restauranteur Andy Yee is being honored one year after his passing.

“As far as Maifest goes this is the biggest one we have had yet,” said Matt Yee, Bean Restaurant group Operations manager.

It’s springtime on Fort Street in Springfield this weekend.

Student Prince and The Fort Restaurant is bringing back its decades old Maifest Block Party after celebrations were cancelled over the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Plenty of outdoor space. We have a couple of concerts going on. We do have a couple of food trucks we have the white hut food truck with us all weekend. A bunch of beer vendors and a lot of fun,” Yee said.

Yee explained to Western Mass News that despite the summer like weather expected to hit the area this weekend he expects to see crowds out in full force.

“I think it’s going to bring people out. Yeah it’s going to be a little hot, but we are New Englanders we are used to be as drastic temperature swings so everyone will come out,” said Yee.

One special guest who won’t be in attendance for the first time is Yee’s father, the beloved restauranteur Andy Yee, who passed away from cancer one year ago.

His son told us this was one of his father’s favorite events.

“It’s tough. I know he loved this day. He loved this time of year. This event and Octoberfest were always his favorite. But we have a first class team here and everybody is doing a great job but we will be missing him.

With performances lined up featuring several local bands including unforgettable fire a U2 cover band, Yee said the most important part of the event to his father was the people.

“I think just bringing everyone together. It’s a really special time of the year you know spring everything is turning green, the weather is turning great. Just getting everybody together to have a good time,” Yee said.

The marketing representative for the Bean Restaurant Group, Emily Potter, said while COVID cases are on the rise in the city of Springfield, they are taking precautions to make sure all guests coming out this weekend feel safe.

“We are in a really large outdoor space. There is a lot of space and we also have a seating area. So there is a lot of room so we have no concerns. We are going to rock it off however we can out there in the Hampden Street lot,” Potter said.

Festivities kick off at 6 p.m. Friday with a ceremonial keg tapping. The fun continues until 11:00 Saturday night.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.