Mass. Senator Adam Gomez on the road to recovery from COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -State Senator Adam Gomez contracted COVID-19 earlier this month and was even hospitalized for COVID for five days at Baystate Medical.

Gomez said the past weeks have been tough. But things are improving daily. He said he is getting stronger every day, but it was a tough road.

“Anybody that’s suffering out there with COVID, please listen to your healthcare professionals...We’re gonna get through this together,” explained Gomez.

Gomez told Western Mass News that the show must go on. He is working from home, continuing to serve the Hampden district.

