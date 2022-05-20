MGM helps build Habitat for Humanity house in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Habitat for Humanity volunteers were hard at work on Friday at “Natasha’s House” on Bay Street in Springfield.

Volunteers included employees from MGM Springfield. They were at the site in August helping build the house and this morning, they went back to help with the finishing touches,

“It takes a treamendous amount of work to pull something like this off - a lot of team work a lot of generosity and a lot of love. When your partners come together such as Habitat for Humanity, such as MGM Springfield, and the Springfield community, that’s when amazing things happen,” said MGM Springfield President and COO Chris Kelley.

The house will be dedicated on Monday to the soon-to-be new homeowner, Natasha Emery and her two sons.

“It’s been a long year and a half, so we’re excited, so we’re looking forward to coming and making some memories and having a good time here,” Emery explained.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.