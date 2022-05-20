Motorcyclist seriously injured in Springfield crash
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews have responded to a crash on Boston Road in Springfield, in the area of Barber Street.
Springfield Police told Western Mass News the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday and involved a car and a motorcycle.
They added that the motorcycle rider was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
