Motorcyclist seriously injured in Springfield crash

By Hugh Zeitlin and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews have responded to a crash on Boston Road in Springfield, in the area of Barber Street.

Springfield Police told Western Mass News the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday and involved a car and a motorcycle.

They added that the motorcycle rider was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Western Mass News has a crew at the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

