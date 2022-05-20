Motorcyclist seriously injured in Springfield crash

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews have responded to a crash on Boston Road in Springfield, in the area of Barber Street.

Springfield Police told Western Mass News the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday and involved a car and a motorcycle.

They added that the motorcycle rider was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Western Mass News has a crew at the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.