State announces availability of COVID-19 booster for kids ages 5 to 11

BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts officials have announced that Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster is now available for children ages 5 to 11.

The news from the Baker-Polito Administration comes after the CDC updated their guidance Thursday to recommend the booster for that age group.

The Mass. Executive Office of Health and Human Services said that the booster should be administered at least five months after the primary COVID-19 vaccine series is completed.

Mass. DPH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Estevan Garcia explained in a statement:

“Just as it does for adults, getting a booster dose will provide continued protection for this age group against COVID-19 and its variants, and that’s good news.”

“As a pediatrician and as a parent, I want to stress that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 is safe and effective in preventing severe illness and hospitalizations in children, and I encourage parents and families to get their children boosted and contact their health care provider if they have any questions.”

Children ages 5 to 11 are able to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 booster in Massachusetts at locations including pharmacies, primary care offices, community health centers, hospital systems, mobile clinics, and state-suppoted vaccination centers.

The state noted that their VaxFinder tool continues to be available help in locating a vaccination site. Those who are unable to use VaxFinder or have problems accessing the internet can call the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Resource Line at 211 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

