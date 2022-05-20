Advertisement

Sylvester’s Restaraunt in Northampton to close after 39 years

By Hugh Zeitlin, Ryan Trowbridge and Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s soon to be the end of an era in Northampton. Sylvester’s, a long-time restaurant known for its breakfast and lunch offerings, is closing its doors for good.

“We’ve got to know them and their families over the years,” Jillian Duclos, one of the co-owners of Sylvester’s.

However, time is now winding down at Sylvester’s in Northampton. The independently owned restaurant has been open for 39 years. The owners took to social media on Friday and told Western Mass News it was tough to announce they’ll be closed for good as of Memorial Day.

“We have this huge family beyond us, the people who work for us, our purveyors that we have used for years. We’ve taken pride in shopping local, getting all of our products local, giving fair, sustainable employment,” Duclos added.

Duclos said navigating a restaurant amid the COVID-19 pandemic played a role in their decision, but she’s proud of the way the staff reacted to the changing times.

“People were working in masks. We had to pivot to takeout, we had to pivot to a whole new ordering system. People can now order at our table or at the counter,” Duclos added.

The news is not all sad as the staff has been offered jobs at the group’s other restaurant in town, Roberto’s.

“Most of them are coming with us and we have a lot of work still that needs to be done. We’re not closing ‘til next week,” said Sylvester’s co-owner Mo McGuinness.

The owners said adding staff to their other restaurant will give them more flexibility when it comes to time-off and hours of operation. However, they said it will not be easy to say goodbye to Sylvester’s at the end of the month.

“It’s a different business model for the economic times. We’re not a bar, we’re not a drinking establishment. We’re just breakfast and lunch and that’s a challenge, but we love this town, we love the people in it, and it’s been an amazing run for 39 years,” McGuinness added.

