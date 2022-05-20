Warmer, Nice Today ; Oppressive Heat & Humidity This Weekend!

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - First Alert Weather Days have been issued for both Saturday and Sunday across western Mass for extreme and dangerous heat. There is also a risk for isolated strong to severe storms Sunday evening and night.

This evening, a complex of showers and thunderstorms continues to bring severe warnings to the mid-Atlantic. This system should continue to weaken as it moves east and scattered showers, a few downpours and a rumble of thunder are possible for our area before midnight.

Clouds will linger overnight and humidity will climb as a warm front passes through. Temperatures only fall into the low 60s with areas of fog.

This weekend is all about the heat. A strong ridge of high pressure builds into the Northeast, allowing record-breaking heat to occur for most locations away from the coast and the mountains. Saturday will begin mild and muggy with decreasing clouds. Once the sun is out, expect temperatures to rise fast and highs hit mid 90s for many with some upper 90s possible. A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect from Saturday morning through Sunday evening for the Pioneer Valley.

Muggy and mild Saturday night with lows in the 60s to even near 70-like a mid-summer night! Sunday begins with a few clouds that give way to sunshine quickly. Temperatures soar and return to the lower and middle 90s with a heat index nearing 100 in spots. We will need to watch for pop-up, isolated thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front. Any storms that develop may become severe with hail and damaging wind gusts. The front arrives closer to midnight with showers and will usher in less humid, cooler air for Monday.

Seasonable air returns early next week with highs in the 70s Monday to Wednesday and much lower humidity. A developing onshore flow will keep patchy clouds around early in the week, but our weather looks rain-free. Later in the week, our next weather maker will approach with increasing chances for showers and storms along with warmer temps and higher humidity.

