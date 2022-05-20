West Springfield High senior wins 2022 Ray Hershel Scholarship

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Each year, Western Mass News presents the Ray Hershel Scholarship and it’s our to introduce you to this year’s recipient - Shannon Kosior, a senior at West Springfield

Hershel: Your work during the COVID-19 crisis truly stood out. Can you tell us about that?

Kosior: “Yes, so when I went back in February of 2021 for my junior year after being remote, we weren’t allowed to gather in the cafeteria to eat lunch because it was too big of a crowd, so everyone had to eat lunch in the classrooms, so each day, the cafeteria workers would bring up the bagged lunches for the amount of kids that were in each class, but they never took into account that some kids brought lunch from home or some might not want to eat lunch that day. So, many bagged lunches were going to waste every day, so I noticed that and I wanted to do something about it. So, I reached out to the superintendent and the principal of our school and asked if there was possibly a way we could collect all of this food and donate it and they were totally on board with the idea. So, the next week, me and I gathered some of my friends, we’d go to all of the classrooms during the lunch period, collect the bagged lunches that weren’t being used, then organized them all in boxes and bring them all back to my house and donate them to the Springfield Rescue Mission or the West Springfield Parish Cupboard about two to three times per week.”

Hershel: So this went beyond the high school, but to the local organizations that needed this.

Kosior: “Yes it did and after about two or so weeks, I figured since every school is dealing with the COVID protocols, most schools in my town would be eating lunch in similar ways, so I reached out to other schools in our town and five other schools responded and got on board with the program, so I started collecting from six schools total in my town and donating even more food to those two organizations.”

Hershel: That’s fantastic and that’s really an incredible effort. We really congratulate you. You have a love for volunteering also. Can you tell us about the volunteer work you do with the Special Olympics?

Kosior: “So I have been working with Westfield Special Olympics since about sixth grade and basketball is my favorite sport, so my main goal was just to pass my love and passion that I have for the sport onto these kids because they’re really the same as us. They just want to have fun with their friends and be active and some of them have that competitive nature also. We’ve played in multiple tournaments and we got first place at one. It was just awesome seeing them get their medals and they just really enjoyed it.”

Hershel: That’s fantastic. You’ve done so much as a young person and I hope you continue this for years to come. After you go through college and whatever your career is, I hope you continue to advocate for community service.

Kosior: “Yes, I definitely plan on doing so.”

Hershel: Shannon, on behalf of myself and Western Mass News, congratulations on being this year’s recipient of the Ray Hershel Scholarship.

Kosior: “Thank you so much.”

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.