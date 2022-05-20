Western Mass News donates hundreds of books to Link to Libraries

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Hundreds of new books will soon be in the hands of kids across the area.

Western Mass News donated approximately 800 books to Link to Libraries, an organization who’s mission is to help foster a love of reading at an early age to give them a path to success.

Businesses and families adopt schools throughout western Massachusetts as part of the Community Booklink Program.

“It’s really fun to see the kids receive the books because inevitably, they hold it up to their nose, they smell it, and then the books that they get to take home and keep they always ask us ‘Can we put our name in it?’ so it’s really a treasure. Most of the kids that we serve don’t have any books in their home, so these books are really a gift,” said Link to Libraries President and CEO Laurie Flynn.

There’s always a need for more books. If you’d like to help, check out their website for information on sponsorhip and the volunteer read aloud program.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.