Amherst man killed in Thursday night crash

By Samantha O'Connor
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - An Amherst man has died following a single-car crash on North East Road in Amherst Thursday night.

According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s office, 19-year-old Sayhan Islam was killed around 11:30 p.m. Thursday when his car went off the road and struck a telephone pole.

Investigators noted that there had been fog and wet roadway conditions at the time of the accident.

Five passengers were injured and transported to local hospitals for treatment.

The incident is being investigated by Amherst Police, Massachusetts State troopers assigned to the DA’s office, the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and State Police Crime Scene Services Section.

