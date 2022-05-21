Hot mid-summer weekend; Heat Advisory issued as temps challenge previous records

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - First Alert Weather Days have been issued for both Today and Sunday across western Mass for extreme and dangerous heat. There is also a risk for isolated strong to severe storms Sunday evening and night.

A passing thunderstorm complex to our southeast will keep much of southern New England & Western Mass foggy this morning as the system moves off shore. Temps begin today at sunrise in the low and mid 60s with dome foggy areas being quite dense. However, rapid clearing is expected by mid morning, and then the heat is on! A ridge of high pressure will bring back the sun & quickly build in the Northeast, allowing temps to rocket up to the mid and upper 90s for today - challenging previous records! A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued from 8 am today through 8 pm tomorrow evening!

Muggy and mild tonight with lows in the 60s to even near 70-like a mid-summer night! No relief Sunday as it will begin with a few clouds that give way to sunshine quickly. Temperatures soar and return to the lower and middle 90s with a heat index nearing 100 in spots. We will need to watch for pop-up, isolated thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front. Any storms that develop may become severe with hail and damaging wind gusts. The front arrives closer to midnight with showers and will usher in less humid, cooler air for Monday.

Seasonable air returns early next week with highs in the 70s Monday to Wednesday and much lower humidity. A developing onshore flow will keep patchy clouds around early in the week, but our weather looks rain-free. Later in the week, our next weather maker will approach with increasing chances for showers and storms along with warmer temps and higher humidity.

