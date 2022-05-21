Maifest Block Party kicks off Friday night

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -It’s springtime on Fort Street in Springfield this weekend! The Student Prince is hosting its annual Maifest Block Party in Springfield.

The event has been canceled for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and this year is even more special as restauranteur Andy Yee is being honored one year after his passing. Western Mass News spoke with the co-owner of the Student Prince, John Perry Jr. who shared his excitement to be back for the first time since 2019.

“In Germany, Maifest is just like Oktoberfest maybe not as big, but it’s the revitalization for spring and all that they have a mai beer, its a hopps for us it’s like a revitalization getting out of the winter,” said Perry Jr.

The block party will continue all weekend and despite the summer-like weather expected to hit the area this weekend, the Student Prince still plans on seeing crowds out in full force.

