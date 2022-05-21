Advertisement

Maifest Block Party kicks off Friday night

Maifest Block Party kicks off Friday night
By Raegan Loughrey and Olivia Hickey
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -It’s springtime on Fort Street in Springfield this weekend! The Student Prince is hosting its annual Maifest Block Party in Springfield.

The event has been canceled for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and this year is even more special as restauranteur Andy Yee is being honored one year after his passing. Western Mass News spoke with the co-owner of the Student Prince, John Perry Jr. who shared his excitement to be back for the first time since 2019.

“In Germany, Maifest is just like Oktoberfest maybe not as big, but it’s the revitalization for spring and all that they have a mai beer, its a hopps for us it’s like a revitalization getting out of the winter,” said Perry Jr.

The block party will continue all weekend and despite the summer-like weather expected to hit the area this weekend, the Student Prince still plans on seeing crowds out in full force.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local pediatrician weighs in on COVID booster shot approval for ages 5-11
Local pediatrician weighs in on COVID booster shot approval for ages 5-11
Cannabis cafes could soon be coming to Massachusetts
Cannabis cafes could soon be coming to Massachusetts
Western New England University prepares for warmer temperatures for commencement weekend
Western New England University prepares for warmer temperatures for commencement weekend
Officials express concerns over illegal swimming ahead of warm weekend
Officials express concerns over illegal swimming ahead of warm weekend