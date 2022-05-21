Officials express concerns over illegal swimming ahead of warm weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -With the hot temperatures expected in western Mass. this weekend, local safety officials are warning against illegal swimming.

Western Mass News spoke with Springfield Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi about how the heat this weekend may have some people looking to cool off, but local pools and spray pads have not yet opened for the season.

Calvi is warning residents to stay out of rivers, lakes, and ponds. Since there will be no lifeguards on duty, Calvi told us even if the bodies of water are open, they are not meant for swimming.

“The current can carry you away, there could be underwater drainage that could carry you under. There was a tragedy last year in Worcester where someone was swimming in one of the Worcester ponds on a hot day and a Worcester Police officer died trying to save that person,” Calvi said.

Calvi said if you do see someone in distress in the water remember reach row throw go. Try to reach someone from land by throwing a rope or something that can be used to pull them to shore. Calvi said jumping in the water to save someone should be a last resort.

Commissioner Calvi also wanted to remind residents that even though it will be hot, hypothermia is still a threat. Although the outside temps will reach 90, the water is still expected to be in the 50s.

