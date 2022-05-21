Town by Town: May 20

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is taking you Town by Town!

In Springfield, Baystate Academy Charter Public School hosted a health science career fair. They teamed up with Baystate Health systems to put on the event.

All students in grades six through 12 got to hear about local career opportunities in the health science field.

Several western Mass. colleges and universities also took part in the event, including American International College, UMass Amherst, and Westfield State.

In Westfield, runners and walkers picked up their t-shirts and bib numbers ahead of Saturday’s 5k to support the people of Ukraine.

The race is set to step off at 1 p.m. from the Westfield State parking lot. But the fun starts earlier in the day, with a program featuring live music, face painting, and a bake sale. Those festivities begin at 10 a.m. in downtown Westfield.

In Holyoke, where the United Congregational Church hosted a regional choir competition Friday.

During the springtime, the church hosts thousands of youth over a five or six-week period and they compete with their school choirs in a competition known as Music in the Parks.

After each choir sings, they re-board their bus and make their way to Six Flags New England, for a fun day of rides and an awards banquet.

