Chicopee Police Department seeks public’s assistance in locating missing person

Kareem Diabate
Kareem Diabate(Image: Chicopee Police Department)
By Olivia Hickey
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Chicopee Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing person.

25-year-old Kareem Diabate was last seen on Chicopee Street in Chicopee, walking towards Holyoke on May 19, 2022.

According to Chicopee Police, Diabate is described as a 6′5″, 180-pound Black male with brown eyes and black hair worn in a short faded style. Diabate also has a cross tattoo on his forearm.

According to Chicopee Police, Diabate also frequents West Springfield.

Anyone with information on Diabate’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Chicopee Police Department at 413-594-1700 or the Chicopee Police Detective Bureau at 413-594-1740.

