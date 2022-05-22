Chicopee Police Department seeks public’s assistance in locating missing person
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Chicopee Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing person.
25-year-old Kareem Diabate was last seen on Chicopee Street in Chicopee, walking towards Holyoke on May 19, 2022.
According to Chicopee Police, Diabate is described as a 6′5″, 180-pound Black male with brown eyes and black hair worn in a short faded style. Diabate also has a cross tattoo on his forearm.
According to Chicopee Police, Diabate also frequents West Springfield.
Anyone with information on Diabate’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Chicopee Police Department at 413-594-1700 or the Chicopee Police Detective Bureau at 413-594-1740.
