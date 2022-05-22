Community members beat the heat in local splash pads

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Many local communities have opened up splash pads earlier than usual to help people stay cool this weekend.

The official first day of summer is just a month away, but with temperatures hitting record-breaking levels for May, many local families flocked to local splash pads to beat the heat.

“It’s a good time to just got out of the house you know after COVID and everything it just feels good to just be out and enjoy the sun during May,” explained Springfield resident Kaylene Maignan.

Maignan, a mom from Springfield, told Western Mass News that she was happy to be at Chicopee’s splash pad in Dana Park with her 1-year-old daughter, Penelope, as temperatures rose above 90 degrees on Saturday.

“It’s great, it’s a great summer day, this is her first time being out at the sprinklers last year she was a little baby so it’s fun to enjoy time with her outside,” Maignan said.

We also stopped by the spray deck at Heritage State Park in Holyoke, where many families were taking advantage of the fun water activity.

With temperatures expected to be in the 90s on Sunday as well, other local communities have opened their splash pads including the water spray pad at Community Field in Holyoke. The town of Amherst also opened its splash pads at Groff Park for the weekend but splash pads in Springfield remain closed.

For one 11-year-old from Springfield, she said she is thankful that the splash pad in Chicopee is already open for the season.

“It feels better than just hanging out in the heat you know it beats that...It’s definitely hot for this month I wasn’t really expecting it to be hot like this,” said Springfield resident Layla Digregorio.

People are also being advised by fire officials to stay out of rivers, lakes, and ponds this weekend, as hypothermia is still a threat. Although the outside temps have reached 90, the water is still expected to be in the 50s.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.