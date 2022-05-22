Crews respond to stabbing-related incident on Plumtree Road in Springfield Sunday afternoon

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews responded to a stabbing-related incident on Plumtree Road Sunday afternoon, according to the Springfield Police Department’s captain’s office.

When Western Mass News crews arrived on the scene, one Springfield Police vehicle and an ambulance were present.

Western Mass News has reached out to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh for more information. We will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.