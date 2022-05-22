Advertisement

Crews respond to stabbing-related incident on Plumtree Road in Springfield Sunday afternoon

By Olivia Hickey and Photojournalist: Andrew Evans
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews responded to a stabbing-related incident on Plumtree Road Sunday afternoon, according to the Springfield Police Department’s captain’s office.

When Western Mass News crews arrived on the scene, one Springfield Police vehicle and an ambulance were present.

Western Mass News has reached out to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh for more information. We will provide updates as they become available.

