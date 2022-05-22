Getting Answers: Exercising safely in the heat

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -With temperatures reaching well above the 90s this weekend, Western Mass News is getting answers on what safety tips you should keep in mind if you’re heading outdoors for a workout.

With our area seeing summer-like temperatures this weekend, we broke down what to keep in mind if you are exercising outside.

Active Lifestyle Fitness owner Ashely Brodeur tells us it’s important to avoid peak sun hours.

“You want to exercise in the morning when it’s a little cooler or in the evening when it’s a little cooler the humidity can cause you to have some issues with your body temperature so you want to make sure you stay out of the hot and humidity,” said Brodeur.

Before heading outdoors and during your workout, it’s important to stay hydrated. Brodeur said to drink plenty of water and electrolytes.

“But when you are sweating a lot you are also losing a lot of electrolytes and electrolytes are what help your muscles and your organs and all your body systems function properly,” Brodeur explained.

If you start feeling dizzy, clammy, or lightheaded, Brodeur said these could be warning signs that you are having a heat-related illness.

“So if you are feeling even a little abnormal stop, slow down, and don’t push it any further,” Brodeur explained.

This weekend’s temperatures are just a preview of the summer season which is just around the corner. We asked Brodeur what people should keep in mind if they plan to continue working out outdoors.

“So you definitely want to keep heat and humidity in mind during the summer and exercise when it’s safe or in air conditioning. You can definitely join a gym, there is a lot of different places, we have great air conditioning. So you want to make sure you can keep your body strong and healthy while you are exercising,” she said.

Overall, Brodeur said when done safely, it’s beneficial both physically and mentally to get outdoors.

“Can help with depression if you have been feeling kind of down,” said Brodeur.

Active Lifestyle Fitness has been hosting free classes during the month of May to help local charities. The next opportunity to get in a free workout is next Monday, Memorial Day at 8 a.m. for a total body sculpt class. The proceeds will help the Central Kitchen for Ukraine.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.