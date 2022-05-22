Local organizations, churches come together to fundraise for Ukraine with run

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Local organizations and churches joined forces with the charity group Pray4Ukraine to host a run for Ukraine event in Westfield.

There were also bake sales and lemonade stands available.

Western Mass News stopped by the fundraiser, where we spoke with one organizer excited to help out Ukraine.

We asked what made them decide to participate.

“That’s the way to get our community together and build strong community because I used to run this race before, this is a good crowd here in Westfield, a population of Ukrainian community and it’s an easy way to get together,” they said.

Logan Zdun and other runners added how the community came out in big numbers to support those in need.

“The crowd is great so I’m assuming the fundraising event will go be phenomenal and it’s just a great day to be out with the community and brings everyone together for a great cause for people that are in need right now,” said Zdun.

All of the proceeds will go to Ukrainian refugees both in Poland and here in western Mass.

