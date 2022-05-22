Massachusetts GOP convention held in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Republican leaders took to downtown Springfield Saturday for the Massachusetts GOP convention. The event was held at the MassMutual Center, as the party gathered to deliberate on new leaders.

More than 3,000 delegates were qualified in February at caucuses across the state to consider candidates for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, and more.

Governor Charlie Baker has decided not to seek a third, four-year term. Baker and Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito are the only statewide Republican officeholders in the Bay State.

They both were not present at Saturday’s event. Former GOP State Representative Geoff Diehl and Wrentham business owner Chris Doughty are both vying for the chance to succeed Baker.

Diehl has the backing of Trump, who endorsed his candidacy in October, calling him strong on crime, election integrity, the southern border, and taking care of veterans.

