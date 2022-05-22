Mount Holyoke College holds commencement for class of 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -

Black caps and gowns could be seen all over South Hadley Sunday morning as Mount Holyoke College celebrated the graduating class of 2022.

Poet Natalie Diaz, Katherine Butler Jones, Susannah Sirkin, and author Ocean Vuong were among the speakers at Sunday’s commencement.

Mount Holyoke College told Western Mass News that they will be holding an in-person commencement ceremony for the class of 2020 to make up for missing out on the traditional graduation experience due to the COVID-19 pandemic on May 29.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.