Much more sun today makes it hot & humid, heat advisory in place ahead of PM storm chance

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Sunday across western Mass for extreme and dangerous heat. There is also a risk for isolated strong to severe storms this evening.

Although we did end up reaching 90° yesterday, today looks to become the hottest day of the year to date as morning cloud cover will not be in play. An abundance of sunshine, thanks to high pressure to our east, is in store right out of the gate today allowing for temperatures to start rising immediately after sunrise, you’re talking near 70 just after sunrise! Muggy conditions will also be a factor while temperatures soar to the mid 90s - setting up a heat index to near 100. An approaching cold front will prompt for some scattered thunderstorms to develop this afternoon, you’ll notice a breeze will pick up around midday as well. Any storms that do develop may become severe & bring some heavy downpours with hail and damaging winds.

After the front passes, the muggy conditions will snap and cooler, more dry air will settle into the region, setting up a very dry and seasonable start to the work week. Monday through Wednesday will mirror each other with a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures sticking around the low to mid 70s, which will be quite comfortable after the stretch of humid days we’ve had.

Any chance for precipitation looks to be later in the week as winds will shift from the southwest by Thursday, allowing humidity to creep back up, along with temps, and bring the chance for storms into the area Friday.

