Police looking for man accused of using unauthorized credit card in West Springfield

Unauthorized credit card suspect West Springfield
Unauthorized credit card suspect West Springfield(West Springfield Police Department)
By Jacqueline Agahigian and Samantha O'Connor
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are asking for the public’s help locating a man accused of using an unauthorized credit card at a business.

According to officials, it happened at a business off of Riverdale Street in West Springfield on Friday.

Anyone who may be able to identify him is being asked to contact police.

