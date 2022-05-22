Police looking for man accused of using unauthorized credit card in West Springfield
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are asking for the public’s help locating a man accused of using an unauthorized credit card at a business.
According to officials, it happened at a business off of Riverdale Street in West Springfield on Friday.
Anyone who may be able to identify him is being asked to contact police.
