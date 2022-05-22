Advertisement

Police seeking suspect in car theft on Riverdale Street in West Springfield

Auto Theft Suspect West Springfield
Auto Theft Suspect West Springfield(West Springfield Police Department)
By Jacqueline Agahigian and Samantha O'Connor
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a man accused of stealing a car.

According to police, the man stole a car that was in front of a business on Riverdale Street in West Springfield.

The theft occurred Thursday at around 3 p.m.

Anyone who may be able to identify him is being asked to contact police.

