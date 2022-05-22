Police seeking suspect in car theft on Riverdale Street in West Springfield
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a man accused of stealing a car.
According to police, the man stole a car that was in front of a business on Riverdale Street in West Springfield.
The theft occurred Thursday at around 3 p.m.
Anyone who may be able to identify him is being asked to contact police.
Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.