Police seeking suspect in car theft on Riverdale Street in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a man accused of stealing a car.

According to police, the man stole a car that was in front of a business on Riverdale Street in West Springfield.

The theft occurred Thursday at around 3 p.m.

Anyone who may be able to identify him is being asked to contact police.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.