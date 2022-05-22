Say Their Name event held in Longmeadow

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The First Church of Christ in Longmeadow and the Longmeadow Historical Society joined forces for a historical event Sunday, Say Their Name, to honor the lives of 16 people known to be enslaved and connected with the church in its earliest years.

Western Mass News spoke with Helene Houston, chair of the adult education committee, who said the goal of Sunday’s event is to preserve the past, while also helping those whose ancestors were once enslaved by the church to move forward.

“We’re hoping that acknowledging these people and saying their name and talking about their individual histories will help give some closure to some of these issues,” explained Houston.

She said although the church has done wonderful things over the years, it is also important to acknowledge the harm done in the past and help those affected to heal.

