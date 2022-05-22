Advertisement

Students and alumni take the stage for Pioneer Valley School of Performing Arts’ 25th anniversary

Students and alumni take the stage for Pioneer Valley School of Performing Arts’ 25th anniversary
By Raegan Loughrey, Photojournalist: Andrew Evans and Olivia Hickey
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Pioneer Valley School of Performing Arts in South Hadley held their 25th anniversary celebration Saturday.

PVPA alum Scarlet Ayliz finished in the top 24 for American Idol this spring and was back in western Mass. to perform at the event.

Current students and other alumni were also part of Saturday’s performance lineup.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community members beat the heat in local splash pads
Community members beat the heat in local splash pads
Students and alumni take the stage for Pioneer Valley School of Performing Art's anniversary
Students and alumni take the stage for Pioneer Valley School of Performing Art's anniversary
Massachusetts GOP convention held in Springfield
Massachusetts GOP convention held in Springfield
Local organizations, churches come together to fundraise for Ukraine with run
Local organizations, churches come together to fundraise for Ukraine with run