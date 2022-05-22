Students and alumni take the stage for Pioneer Valley School of Performing Arts’ 25th anniversary

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Pioneer Valley School of Performing Arts in South Hadley held their 25th anniversary celebration Saturday.

PVPA alum Scarlet Ayliz finished in the top 24 for American Idol this spring and was back in western Mass. to perform at the event.

Current students and other alumni were also part of Saturday’s performance lineup.

