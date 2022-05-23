Advertisement

1 injured, 6 families displaced following West Springfield fire and explosion

By Jenna Reyes and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was seriously hurt and six families are without a place to stay after a fire in West Springfield on Sunday night.

According to West Springfield fire officials, a fire and explosion incident was reported at an apartment complex on Craig Drive.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

