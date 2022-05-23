Beautiful stretch to kick off the week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We are back to May weather on this Monday with afternoon highs hitting upper 60s to low 70s across western Mass-a big change from yesterday!

Quiet weather will continue tonight and much of this week actually with our next weather maker holding off until Friday.

High pressure will keep our weather dry and cool tonight, but an upper level system passing by will bring in more clouds. Temperatures fall into the 40s and low 50s with a light northerly breeze.

Tuesday will be another seasonable and dry day with morning clouds giving way to partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Breezes shift out of the east and stay light, which will keep temperatures in the 60s for most and low 70s in the CT river valley.

Seasonable temperatures in the 70s continue through Thursday, then a warm front approaches Thursday afternoon and evening with more clouds and a boost in temperatures and humidity for the end of the week. Highs climb to near 80 Friday with higher humidity and scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Humidity will be falling as we kick off Memorial Day weekend. Scattered clouds and seasonable temperatures look to be on tap Saturday and Sunday with dry weather. The heat and humidity build going into Memorial Day and the few days to follow.

