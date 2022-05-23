Crews battling fire at Smith Vocational and Agricultural High School in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Fire broke out at Smith Vocational and Agricultural High School Monday afternoon, just hours after Sunday night’s storm damaged the roof on a separate building on school grounds.

More than a dozen fire trucks from a number of cities and towns are at the high school, trying to extinguish a large fire that crews responded to shortly after 2 p.m. Monday,

We spoke with the school’s superintendent, Andrew Linkenhoker, who told us the fire started in the school’s horticulture building around dismissal time. He believes it may have been caused by a tractor catching fire at Building E.

Linkenhoker also added that all students are safe and accounted for at this time. Students were quickly escorted off-campus.

Crews are battling a fire at Smith Vocational and Agricultural High School in Northampton (Western Mass News)

We caught up with some student-athletes on the boys’ lacrosse team who were on-campus getting ready for practice, which will now have to be moved. They said they were ordered to shelter-in-place in the cafeteria after dismissal.

“Everyone’s just recording, just like trying to figure out what’s going on….Everyone’s in shock…The teachers were freaking out. They’re trying to get us out of here, go in the cafeteria to stay away from the fire,” the student-athletes said.

Linkenholder noted that he believes this incident is completely separate from the partial roof collapse to Building D during last night’s storm. That damage forced several classes to be relocated today. This included electrical shop, carpentry shop, as well as Spanish and art classrooms.

We’re told the majority of the repairs to the roof were expected to be made Tuesday or Wednesday.

Western Mass News has a crew at the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

