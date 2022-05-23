Dedication held for Habitat for Humanity house in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity dedicated a new home on Monday for a local single mother and her two kids.

Construction began on the house in 2021 and since then, roughly 150 volunteers have helped, including local businesses, the military, and local school groups.

The future homeowner, Natasha Emery, and her two boys currently live in an apartment with a lot of issues such as mold, bugs, and heating issues. She said they are ready to move into their new home.

“That final moment is just going to be a breath of fresh air, a weight lifted off my shoulders and ready to get in here and get some decorating going and some barbeques and birthday parties and good times,” Emery said.

Emery and her sons will officially move into their new home in June.

This marks the 54th home Habitat home built in Springfield.

