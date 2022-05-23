Advertisement

Fallen tree closes part of Crane Hill Road in WIlbraham

By Jenna Reyes and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A road is closed in Wilbraham due to a tree and downed power lines.

The Wilbraham Police Department posted an alert on Facebook indicating that Crane Hill Road, in the area of 291 Crane Hill Road, is impassible.

National Grid is working to repair the issue.

There’s no word on when the road is expected to reopen.

