Local leaders raising awareness about ghost guns

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Local and state leaders in Springfield raised awareness about ghost guns on Monday.

Mayor Domenic Sarno was on hand, joined by State Representative Carlos González, as well as the group Everytown For Gun Safety which is pushing for state leaders to address the issue.

Ghost guns are firearms that do not contain serial numbers and are untraceable.

“You can go through the airport without being metally detected, because the parts of it are sold separate,” said Representative González. “You can bring that in a separate pack and be able to mount that up within seconds.”

“We already had to deal with people with toy guns that looked like real guns, then illegally manufactured guns on the street,” said Representative Brian Ashe. “It’s more prevalent and it’s spreading more and more.”

Monday’s event held at the Springfield Police Department headquarters was designed to promote education and awareness about ghost guns in public.

Police said they have seen an uptick in ghost guns that have been seized in recent years.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.