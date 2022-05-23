Advertisement

Local leaders raising awareness about ghost guns

Ghost guns are firearms that do not contain serial numbers and are untraceable.
By Hugh Zeitlin, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Local and state leaders in Springfield raised awareness about ghost guns on Monday.

Mayor Domenic Sarno was on hand, joined by State Representative Carlos González, as well as the group Everytown For Gun Safety which is pushing for state leaders to address the issue.

Ghost guns are firearms that do not contain serial numbers and are untraceable.

“You can go through the airport without being metally detected, because the parts of it are sold separate,” said Representative González. “You can bring that in a separate pack and be able to mount that up within seconds.”

“We already had to deal with people with toy guns that looked like real guns, then illegally manufactured guns on the street,” said Representative Brian Ashe. “It’s more prevalent and it’s spreading more and more.”

Monday’s event held at the Springfield Police Department headquarters was designed to promote education and awareness about ghost guns in public.

Police said they have seen an uptick in ghost guns that have been seized in recent years.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Efforts are underway across Massachusetts to help address youth and gang violence.
Getting Answers: Holyoke, Chicopee awarded grant to combat youth gang violence
Mayor Sarno went to his first public event Monday since testing positive for COVID-19 a week...
Mayor Sarno returns to in-person work after having COVID-19
A spokesperson for Mercy Medical Center attributed the layoffs to changing health care delivery...
Mercy Medical Center to lay off staff, interpreters
Crews are currently battling a fire at Smith Vocational and Agricultural High School in...
Crews battle fire at Smith Vocational and Agricultural High School in Northampton