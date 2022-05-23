Mayor Sarno returns to in-person work after having COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno is back to work in-person after recovering from COVID-19 last week at home.

Mayor Sarno went to his first public event Monday since testing positive for COVID-19 a week and a half ago. He was masked up the entire time, still taking precautions.

“I’m feeling good now,” said Mayor Sarno. “As Gene Autry would sing in his old singing cowboy days, I’m back in the saddle again.”

Mayor Sarno is back on his regular schedule this week after contracting COVID-19. His first public appearance was a home dedication ceremony for Habitat For Humanity on Monday.

When he first showed symptoms more than a week ago, he thought he just had a cold.

“I keep a hectic schedule, so I just thought I was worn down a little bit and maybe had little allergies or flu,” Mayor Sarno told us.

Then that night after a school committee meeting and a Thunderbirds game, he took a COVID test which came out positive. He said his test results, in his words, lit up like a Christmas tree, and then came the symptoms.

“I had the sore throat, the body aches, the cold type,” Mayor Sarno said. “Tends to be a little bit of a fever.”

Checking in with the latest COVID-19 case numbers in Springfield, the city is at 797 cases, only up by 84 from last week. That is the smallest increase in four weeks.

In mid-April, cases went up by 32 from the week of the 10th to the 17th.

Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris told Western Mass News that she believes cases will soon drop.

“I do anticipate that we are going to see a reduction in cases,” she said. “I do not know specifically when that will happen. It’s very difficult to assess at this point.”

Right around the corner are prom and graduation. Caulton-Harris said the guidance for public schools is already out.

“We are asking those individuals who are gathered for graduations and proms and indoor events particularly to consider wearing a face covering, because you will be in close proximity to other individuals,” she said.

This was the mayor’s message after getting COVID himself:

“Nobody is invincible. I’ve certainly proven that when people are like, ‘jeez, the mayor got COVID.’”

The mayor also encourages everyone to get vaccinated, boosted, and tested if you show symptoms.

