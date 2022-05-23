Mercy Medical Center to lay off staff, interpreters

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Mercy Medical Center is laying off some of its staff, including language interpreters. This comes at a time when hospitalizations locally are increasing among rising COVID-19 case numbers.

A spokesperson for Mercy Medical Center attributed the layoffs to changing health care delivery and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials cited a national disruption to the healthcare industry. They said the pandemic has impacted traditional hospital services as less patients have been using them.

They went on to tell us that the industry has experienced national and regional staffing shortages, as well as higher prices on supplies.

Mercy spokesperson Mary Orr provided a statement to Western Mass News that read in part, quote:

“We have announced Trinity Health Of New England will adjust workforce levels and other non-labor expenses to address the profound impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on revenue and the way in which healthcare is delivered. After a careful and thoughtful analysis, Trinity Health of New England will reduce positions, many of which are currently vacant. There will be some colleagues who will experience a transition, including severances.”

She went on to say that those who have had their positions eliminated will be eligible for a paid notice period, severance pay, and health and other benefits through their severance period.

The Massachusetts Nurses Association told us that 12 of their 380 nurses at Mercy are included in the layoffs.

