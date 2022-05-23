Advertisement

Pittsfield Police investigating weekend shooting

Pittsfield Police(Western Mass News / File)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – One person is in the hospital after a weekend shooting in Berkshire County.

Pittsfield Police Lt. Michael Maddalena said that officers responded to a reported shooting victim on Congress Street around 10:45 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found a 24-year-old Pittsfield man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, who was taken to Berkshire Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, is now in stable condition.

Maddalena added that investigators determined that the shooting took place at another Congress Street residence and that they believe that it is not a random incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pittsfield Police detective bureau at (413) 448-9705, their tip line at (413) 448-9706, or send a test to TIP411 (847411) and in the message, type PITTIP and your message.

