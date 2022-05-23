Possible cyanobacteria algae seen at Easthampton pond

EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Easthampton health department has identified a possible cyanobacteria algae bloom in Rubber Thread Pond.

According to officials, photos were sent to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s toxicology program for confirmation.

After review, it was confirmed that the algae levels may exceed guidelines for recreational bodies of water in the state.

As a result, residents are being asked to avoid swimming, fishing, boating, or coming in contact with the water until further notice.

A follow-up sampling will be done once the bloom is no longer evident.

