Several communities planning Memorial Day events

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Memorial Day is one week away and, for the first time in two years, many western Massachusetts communities will come together to honor the lives of men and women who served our country.

“This particular day is to honor, remember, and reflect,” said Terry Glusko, chairman of the East Longmeadow Veterans Memorial Day Committee.

Ceremonies to honor and remember military service members will take place all across western Massachusetts this upcoming weekend. Monday, May 30 marks Memorial Day and many communities will recognize the holiday with ceremonies and events for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We will assemble around the flagpole where we will post the colors, lower the flag, raise a new American flag, and post those colors, then we will have a firing detail who will honor with revolvers and after that we will assemble inside the east longmeadow high school…That service will honor the 21 East Longmeadow veterans who gave their lives beginning in World War I up through Iraq and Afghanistan,” Glusko added.

East Longmeadow is one town honoring this day of remembrance. Glusko told Western Mass News that they expect a large crowd to come out on Monday to honor the fallen.

“Being a Purple Heart town, East Longmeadow is always backed as veterans and they always show up with these very important ceremonies of Memorial Day,” Glusko noted.

Other surrounding cities and towns hosting Memorial Day events include Agawam, Westfield, Northampton, Holyoke, and West Springfield and Glusko said the importance of these ceremonies is not lost on those who will come together to honor the lives lost

“This weekend is very significant because it honors all of these men and women who have given their lives to this country and many of them are buried on American cemeteries on foreign soil and we want to remember everybody on this particular day,” Glusko said.

