Severe thunderstorms cause roof damage to Northampton school, Florence diner

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -According to our First Alert Meteorologists, severe thunderstorms impacted many parts of western Mass. Sunday, including Northampton.

Northampton Fire Rescue Officials said Sunday evening they responded to 18 calls in under two hours, which included trees on houses, powerlines, and across roads.

Part of the roof of Smith Vocational and Agricultural High School was also blown off and the new pavilion behind Miss Florence diner was structurally damaged Sunday evening, according to officials.

According to Fire Officials, National Grid is working to restore power and clear downed trees. Drivers are asked to travel carefully through Northampton for the next few hours.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.