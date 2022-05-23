Smith Vocational and Agricultural High School to remain open despite roof damage

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -- A high school in Northampton will be open Monday morning despite sustaining significant storm damage over the weekend.

According to Andrew Linkenhoker, superintendent of Smith Vocational and Agricultural High School, school will be open for students and staff but operations will be adjusted.

Linkenhoker tells Western Mass News he received a call around 9:30 p.m. Sunday night from the Northampton Fire Department alerting him of the damage, which included a partially blown off roof.

He says about 150 of the 550 total students use the building for their electrical, carpentry and factory shops. In addition, some Spanish and Art classes are taught from there.

The building will be closed until the roof is repaired and now school officials are looking for alternatives to hold those classes.

“Our staff is working around the clock. We’re setting up some temporary outdoor classrooms. We’re going to turn our library into another classroom, the cafeteria into a classroom and we’ll make it through the day,” said Linkenhoker. “So adapt and overcome, that’s our motto.”

In regard to the extent of the damage, Linkenhoker tells Western Mass News he is waiting on final reports from the building inspector but he hopes repairs will be completed within the week.

He adds that the building did sustain some water damage but the interior was cleaned last night.

