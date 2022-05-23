Town by Town: May 23

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town, starting in Springfield where state funds to improve and renovate the Drama Studio were allocated.

State Senator Eric Lesser was on hand Monday to announce $200,000 in funding for the Drama Studio.

The money came from the Massachusetts Cultural Council and will go towards the studio’s $1 million campaign to purchase and renovate the All Saints Church.

Officials said that purchase will allow for the expansion of theater training for the youth in our community.

We go next to West Springfield where swimmers will get to enjoy a new mural this summer at the Alice Corson Pool on Main Street.

John Matlock put this mural together thanks to a grant from the West Springfield Arts Council.

This is Matlock’s 8th mural in the town and he said it was a lot of work, but also a lot of fun.

Next, town by town takes us to East Longmeadow where restaurant-goers have a new option in town.

Joy Bowl Poke celebrated the grand opening of its new location on Maple Street.

It is owner Vikki Liang’s fifth store in the region with other locations in Springfield, West Springfield, Hadley, and Enfield, Connecticut.

The East Longmeadow store offers dine-in, takeout, and delivery via third-party apps.

