Comfortable, dry conditions through Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - High pressure gave us another nice day today with seasonable temperatures hitting low 70s this afternoon with light breezes and good sunshine. With low humidity fully in place, I’d say today is a top 10 weather day!

Wind becomes light to calm tonight and skies remain mostly clear to partly cloudy overnight. Temperatures fall into the upper 40s to low 50s with some patchy valley fog through sunrise.

Wednesday will be yet another beautiful May day with sun and clouds mixed, light breezes shifting out of the south-southeast, low humidity, and seasonably warm temperatures in the lower to middle 70s. Fair skies will linger through the evening and night as well.

Southerly breezes kick up more Thursday with some afternoon gusts to 20-30mph at times. Humidity remains comfortable and high clouds will be around much of the day. Humidity starts to increase Thursday night as a warm front moves through New England. A few showers are possible overnight and Friday morning.

A cloudy, breezy, warm, and muggy day is on tap to end the week with southerly breezes around 10-20mph. Breaks of sunshine are possible throughout the day. As a cold front nears from the west, scattered showers and a thunderstorm are possible later in the day. Showers and a few thunderstorms will continue overnight.

Low pressure to our west and cold front to our north continue advancing toward the coast Saturday, which will keep the chance for showers and thunderstorms going. While it won’t be a washout, a few showers are possible early, then scattered showers and thunderstorms may return later in the afternoon and evening. Expect a muggy day, but once the cold front passes through Saturday night, humidity lowers.

Sunday and Monday are still questionable, depending on how fast low pressure can move away from the coast. It is trending mainly dry and warmer with highs near 80 both days. Heat looks to continue to build next week as we usher in June with some 90s possible mid-week.

