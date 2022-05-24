Crews battle train car fire in Longmeadow

LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Longmeadow firefighters responding to a train fire at the Tina Lane crossing Tuesady afternoon.

Officials said the train car was filled with construction debris.

While extinguishing the flames, firefighters noticed another fire further south on the tracks in Enfield, CT.

The department said this second fire was likely caused by the original train car fire.

