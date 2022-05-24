Advertisement

Crews battle train car fire in Longmeadow

Longmeadow firefighters responding to a train fire at the Tina Lane crossing Tuesady afternoon.
Longmeadow firefighters responding to a train fire at the Tina Lane crossing Tuesady afternoon.(Longmeadow Fire Dept.)
By Hugh Zeitlin and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Longmeadow firefighters responding to a train fire at the Tina Lane crossing Tuesady afternoon.

Officials said the train car was filled with construction debris.

While extinguishing the flames, firefighters noticed another fire further south on the tracks in Enfield, CT.

The department said this second fire was likely caused by the original train car fire.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police responded to an elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.
Hospital: 2 dead after shooting at Uvalde, Texas, school
An investigation is underway into a potentially racially charged act of vandalism at Southwick...
Officials investigating potentially racist vandalism at Southwick school
A Northampton man took a fishing trip on Sunday with his son to the Mill River when he caught...
Northampton man looking for owner of 1956 class ring found in Mill River
Car crash
One dead following motorcycle crash in Agawam