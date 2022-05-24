Kerri Walsh Jennings, five others named to International Volleyball Hall of Fame

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The International Volleyball Hall of Fame in Holyoke has announced their class of 2022.

The hall said Tuesday that four-time United States Olympian and three-time gold medalist Kerri Walsh Jennings will be among the six inductees, which also include:

Bernardo “Bernardinho” Rezende - Founder and first president of World ParaVolley

Pieter Joon - First inductee in the ParaVolley category

Samuele Papi - Four-time indoor Olympian and winner of two silver and two bronze medals

Fernanda Venturini - Three-time indoor Olympian and bronze medal winner

Peter Murphy - Former Technical Director of the Dutch Federation and FIVB Technical Committee member for 30 years

International Volleyball Hall of Fame Presidnt Steve Bishop said in a statement:

“On behalf of the IVHF Board of Directors, we look forward to welcoming these legends and their families to Holyoke for the celebration of the year. It is a special moment to watch each inductee reflect on their respective careers as they are celebrated for their many accomplishments and contributions to our sport. We invite the entire volleyball family to join us for this year’s event.”

Since its inception, the International Volleyball Hall of Fame has inducted 155 people from 25 countries.

This year’s induction ceremony will take place in Holyoke on Saturday, October 22.

