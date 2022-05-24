Advertisement

Kerri Walsh Jennings, five others named to International Volleyball Hall of Fame

FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2012, file photo, Kerri Walsh Jennings sets the ball during...
FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2012, file photo, Kerri Walsh Jennings sets the ball during the women's Gold medal beach volleyball match between two United States teams at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. For two decades, no one loomed larger in beach volleyball than five-time Olympian Kerri Walsh Jennings. But when the Summer Games begin in Tokyo this month, she won't be there. The 42-year-old Californian known as “Six Feet of Sunshine” was foiled in her attempt to make a sixth Summer Games. (AP Photo/Dave Martin, File)(Dave Martin | AP)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The International Volleyball Hall of Fame in Holyoke has announced their class of 2022.

The hall said Tuesday that four-time United States Olympian and three-time gold medalist Kerri Walsh Jennings will be among the six inductees, which also include:

  • Bernardo “Bernardinho” Rezende - Founder and first president of World ParaVolley
  • Pieter Joon - First inductee in the ParaVolley category
  • Samuele Papi - Four-time indoor Olympian and winner of two silver and two bronze medals
  • Fernanda Venturini - Three-time indoor Olympian and bronze medal winner
  • Peter Murphy - Former Technical Director of the Dutch Federation and FIVB Technical Committee member for 30 years

International Volleyball Hall of Fame Presidnt Steve Bishop said in a statement:

“On behalf of the IVHF Board of Directors, we look forward to welcoming these legends and their families to Holyoke for the celebration of the year. It is a special moment to watch each inductee reflect on their respective careers as they are celebrated for their many accomplishments and contributions to our sport. We invite the entire volleyball family to join us for this year’s event.”

Since its inception, the International Volleyball Hall of Fame has inducted 155 people from 25 countries.

This year’s induction ceremony will take place in Holyoke on Saturday, October 22.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Ricky Arias graduated from UMass this past weekend, prior to Boston advancing to the conference...
Local Celtics fan going to Game 7 after Celtics sign stunt at UMass graduation
Ricky Arias graduated from UMass this past weekend, prior to Boston advancing to the conference...
Local Celtics fan going to Game 7 after Celtics sign stunt at UMass graduation
In partnership with Springfield Public Forum, the Hall of Fame announced a free public forum on...
Basketball Hall of Fame to celebrate Title IX anniversary with free public forum
In partnership with Springfield Public Forum, the Hall of Fame announced a free public forum on...
Basketball Hall of Fame to celebrate Title IX anniversary with free public forum