Local leaders react to Mercy Medical Center layoffs

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News has learned more about the potential impact of layoffs at Mercy Medical Center which includes interpreters.

We went right to State Representative Carlos González on how laying off translators who work with patients at the hospital could impact Springfield, and Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno also weighed in.

“It is an oxymoron,” said Mayor Sarno. “Many medical entities have hundreds, if not thousands, of positions open, needing to be filled.”

Mayor Sarno reacted to the layoffs happening at Mercy Medical Center as most hospitals are struggling to fill openings.

“COVID and the bottom line of budgets have been very difficult, but I think, on the last line, you always try to make sure that medical personnel are there for each and every one of us,” Mayor Sarno said. “I know it was a difficult decision the leadership of Mercy had to make at that point in time.”

Trinity Health of New England told Western Mass News in a statement, in part:

“Trinity Health of New England will reduce positions, many of which are currently vacant. There will be some colleagues who will experience a transition, including severances.”

State Representative Carlos González told Western Mass News he was planning to meet with Trinity Health to address issues and concerns regarding the layoffs, which includes interpreters at the hospital.

“But also the bilingual and bi-culture component of layoffs and what that means to the community that’s predominantly Latino here in Springfield,” he said.

Reporter: “How do you think it will impact the Latino community when it comes to those layoffs?”

Representative González: “Language is a critical part of health, and I think that having the appropriate staffing levels that can meet the demands of the community. Particularly, those that speak only Spanish in the city of Springfield are critical and important.”

Trinity Health also said employees whose positions are eliminated will be eligible for a paid notice period and severance pay along with health benefits through their severance period.

