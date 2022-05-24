Northampton man looking for owner of 1956 class ring found in Mill River

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Northampton man took a fishing trip on Sunday with his son to the Mill River when he caught something more than a fish and now, he is reaching out to the community to help find the owner of a 66-year-old treasure.

“To be honest, I thought it was fake and upon further looking at it, I saw they were years on it. It said 56 and I said no way this is fake,” said Ryan Huey of Northampton.

Huey and his son were on a fishing trip Sunday afternoon at one of their favorite spots. The two were catching several fish when something out of the ordinary surfaced from out of the water.

“Well, we were just saying hey let’s go for a walk and we brought our fishing poles and we decide to go down to the Mill River just catching many fish and went to go release one and I said ‘Hey, what is that down there?’…picked it up and sure enough, it was a ring,” Huey added.

Huey took the ring home and began cleaning it with toothpaste, looking to uncover the story behind his discovery.

“It had an ‘N’ on it, so at first, I thought Northampton because, you know, local in the Mill, people swim there sometimes, but upon further inspection and cleaning it, it said Northborough,” Huey explained.

That’s when Huey took to Facebook and shared photos of the ring in hopes of tracking down its owner or someone who could find them.

“Hundreds of comments. It has about 500 shares so far, so there’s a big group of us trying to figure out who owns this ring and I would just like to return it to the family,” Huey noted.

It is a Northborough High School class ring from the year 1956. Inside the ring are the letters that appear to read DEF or DEG. The owner would be around 84 years old and the ring size is pretty small.

Huey told Western Mass News exclusively that with the power of social media and word of mouth he is hopeful the ring can be returned.

“If I can find the owner or the family with the ring, I would be happy to give it back,” Huey said.

If you think this ring could be yours or you know someone who can help get it back to its rightful owner, you can click here for more information.

